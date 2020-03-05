UrduPoint.com
Cricket: South Africa V Australia 2nd ODI Scores

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 05th March 2020 | 12:10 AM

Cricket: South Africa v Australia 2nd ODI scores

Bloemfontein, South Africa, March 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ) :Brief scores from the second one-day international between South Africa and Australia at the Mangaung Oval on Wednesday: Australia 271 in 50 overs (D. Warner 35, A. Finch 69, D. Short 69, M. Marsh 36; A.

Nortje 2-59, L. Ngidi 6-58).

South Africa 274-4 in 48.3 overs (J. Malan 129 not out, J. Smuts 41, H. Klaasen 51, D. Miller 37 not out; A. Zampa 2-48) result: South Africa won by six wickets Series: South Africa lead the three-match series 2-0 Toss: Australia Remaining match:March 7, Potchefstroom

