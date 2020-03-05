Cricket: South Africa v Australia 2nd ODI scoreboard

Bloemfontein, South Africa, March 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ) :Final scoreboard from the second one-day international between South Africa and Australia at the Mangaung Oval on Wednesday: Australia D.

Warner c Malan b Ngidi 35 A. Finch c De Kock b Nortje 69 S. Smith c Smuts b Ngidi 13 M. Labuschagne c Malan b Ngidi 0 D. Short c Malan b Shamsi 69 M. Marsh b Phehlukwayo 36 A. Carey c De Kock b Ngidi 21 A.

Agar c Maharaj b Ngidi 9 P. Cummins c Smuts b Ngidi 6 M. Starc lbw b Nortje 3 A. Zampa not out 3 Extras (lb3, w4) 7 Total (50 overs) 271 Fall of wickets: 1-50 (Warner), 2-81 (Smith), 3-81 (Labuschagne), 4-158 (Finch), 5-224 (Short), 6-238 (Marsh), 7-257 (Agar), 8-263 (Carey), 9-266 (Cummins) Bowling: Maharaj 10-0-53-0, Nortje 10-0-59-2, Ngidi 10-0-58-6 (1w), Phehlukwayo 10-0-44-1 (2w), Shamsi 10-0-54-1 (1w) South Africa J.

Malan not out 129 Q. de Kock b Starc 0 J. Smuts c Cummins b Zampa 41 K. Verreynne c Marsh b Cummins 3 H. Klaasen c Finch b Zampa 51 D. Miller not out 37 Extras (lb4, nb1, w8) 13 Total (4 wkts, 48.3 overs) 274 Fall of wickets: 1-1 (De Kock), 2-92 (Smuts), 3-103 (Verreynne), 4-184 (Klaasen) Bowling: Starc 9.3-0-53-1 (1w), Cummins 10-1-59-1 (1nb, 4w), Marsh 9-0-51-0 (2w), Agar 9-0-48-0, Zampa 10-0-48-2 (1w), Labuschagne 1-0-11-0 Did not bat: A.

Phehlukwayo, K. Maharaj, A. Nortje, L. Ngidi, T. Shamsi result: South Africa won by six wickets Series: South Africa lead the three-match series 2-0 Toss: Australia Umpires: Richard Illingworth (ENG), Bongani Jele (RSA) tv umpire: Nigel Llong (ENG) Match referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM) Remaining match:March 7, Potchefstroom