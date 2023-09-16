Open Menu

Cricket: South Africa V Australia 4th ODI Scores

Muhammad Irfan Published September 16, 2023 | 12:01 AM

Cricket: South Africa v Australia 4th ODI scores

Centurion, South Africa, Sept 15 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2023 ) :Brief scores from the fourth one-day international between South Africa and Australia in Centurion on Friday: South Africa 416-5 in 50 overs (H.

Klaasen 174, D.

Miller 82 not out, H. van der Dussen 62; J. Hazlewood 2-79) v Australia 252 in 34.5 overs (A. Carey 99; L. Ngidi 4-51, K. Rabada 3-41) result: South Africa won by 164 runs Series: The five-match series is level at 2-2 Toss: Australia Remaining match:September 17, Johannesburg

