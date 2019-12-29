Cricket: South Africa v England scoreboard

(@FahadShabbir)

Centurion, South Africa, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2019 ) :Final scores on the fourth day of the first Test between South Africa and England at SuperSport Park on Sunday.

South Africa, first innings, 284 England, first innings, 181 South Africa, second innings, 272 England, second innings (overnight 121-1) R. Burns c Rabada b Nortje 84 D. Sibley c and b Maharaj 29 J. Denly lbw b Pretorius 31 J. Root c De Kock b Nortje 48 B. Stokes b Maharaj 14 J. Bairstow c Hamza b Rabada 9 J. Buttler c Pretorius b Rabada 22 S. Curran c De Kock b Rabada 9 J. Archer c Van der Dussen b Nortje 4 S. Broad b Rabada 6 J.

Anderson not out 0 Extras (b8, lb3, w1) 12 Total (93 overs) 268 Fall of wickets: 1-92 (Sibley), 2-139 (Burns), 3-158 (Denly), 4-204 (Stokes), 5-222 (Bairstow), 6-232 (Root), 7-251 (Curran), 8-256 (Archer), 9-262 (Buttler) Bowling: Rabada 24-3-103-4, Philander 20-8-35-0, Nortje 17-4-56-3 (1w), Pretorius 16-6-26-1, Maharaj 16-3-37-2 result: South Africa won by 107 runs Toss: England Umpires: Chris Gaffaney (NZL), Paul Reiffel (AUS) tv umpire: Kumar Dharmasena (SRI) Match referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM) Remaining matches: January 3-7, Cape TownJanuary 16-20, Port ElizabethJanuary 24-28, Johannesburg