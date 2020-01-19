UrduPoint.com
Cricket: South Africa V England Scoreboard

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sun 19th January 2020 | 12:00 AM

Cricket: South Africa v England scoreboard

Port Elizabeth, South Africa, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2020 ) :Scores at close of play on the third day of the third Test between South Africa and England at St George's Park on Saturday.

England, first innings, 499-9 declared South Africa, first innings (overnight 60-2) D. Elgar c Pope b Bess 35 P. Malan c and b Bess 18 Z. Hamza c Pope b Bess 10 A. Nortje c Root b Stokes 18 F. du Plessis c Pope b Bess 8 H. van der Dussen b Bess 24 Q. de Kock not out 63 V. Philander not out 27 Extras (b4, w1) 5 Total (6 wkts, 82 overs) 208 Fall of wickets: 1-50 (Malan), 2-60 (Hamza), 3-63 (Elgar), 4-71 (Du Plessis), 5-109 (Van der Dussen), 6-154 (Nortje) Bowling: Broad 11-4-30-0, Curran 9-1-31-0, Bess 31-12-51-5, Wood 11-4-31-0 (1w), Denly 4-1-10-0, Root 11-4-25-0, Stokes 5-1-26-1 To bat: K.

Maharaj, K. Rabada, D. Paterson Match situation: South Africa trail by 291 runs with four wickets remaining in the first innings Toss: England Umpires: Bruce Oxenford, Rod Tucker (both AUS)tv umpire: Joel Wilson (WIS)Match referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM)

