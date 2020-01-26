Cricket: South Africa v England scoreboard

Johannesburg, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2020 ) :Scoreboard at the end of South Africa's first innings on the third day of the fourth and final Test against England at the Wanderers Stadium on Sunday: England, first innings, 400 South Africa, first innings (overnight 88-6) D.

Elgar c Woakes b Stokes 26 P. Malan c Buttler b Wood 15 H. van der Dussen c Stokes b Curran 0 F. du Plessis lbw b Woakes 3 Q. de Kock b Wood 76 T. Bavuma c Stokes b Wood 6 A. Nortje c Denly b Wood 6 V.

Philander c Broad b Woakes 4 D. Pretorius c Crawley b Stokes 37 B.

Hendricks not out 5 D. Paterson c Buttler b Wood 4 Extras (1w) 1 Total (68.3 overs) 183 Fall of wickets: 1-29 (Malan), 2-37 (Van der Dussen), 3-43 (Elgar), 4-60 (Du Plessis), 5-74 (Bavuma), 6-88 (Nortje) 7-93 (Philander), 8-172 (Pretorius), 9-174 (De Kock) Bowling: Broad 14-3-27-0, Curran 12-4-25-1, Woakes 17-7-38-2, Wood 14.3-2-46-5, Stokes 11-1-47-2 (1w) Match situation: England lead by 217 runs on the first innings Toss: England Umpires: Rod Tucker (AUS), Joel Wilson (WIS)tv umpire: Bruce Oxenford (AUS)Match referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM)