Cricket: South Africa v England scores

Cape Town, Jan 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2020 ) :Scores at the close of play on the third day of the second Test between South Africa and England at Newlands on Sunday.

England, first innings, 269 South Africa, first innings (overnight 215-8) D. Elgar c Root b Bess 88 P. Malan c Root b Broad 5 Z. Hamza c Stokes b Broad 5 F. du Plessis c Stokes b Anderson 1 H. van der Dussen c Stokes b Curran 68 Q. de Kock c Anderson b Curran 20 V. Philander not out 17 D. Pretorius c Stokes b Anderson 4 K. Maharaj c Sibley b Anderson 4 K. Rabada c Buttler b Anderson 0 A. Nortje c Stokes b Anderson 4 Extras (b4, lb2, nb1) 7 Total (89 overs) 223 Fall of wickets: 1-26 (Malan), 2-38 (Hamza), 3-40 (Du Plessis), 4-157 (Elgar), 5-191 (De Kock), 6-200 (Van der Dussen), 7-207 (Pretorius), 8-215 (Maharaj), 9-215 (Rabada) Bowling: Anderson 19-6-40-5, Broad 18-6-38-2 (1nb), Curran 13-3-39-2, Bess 27-3-62-1, Stokes 9-0-34-0, Root 3-1-4-0 England, second innings Z.

Crawley c De Kock b Rabada 25 D. Sibley not out 85 J. Denly c Pretorius b Nortje 31 J. Root c Du Plessis b Pretorius 61 D. Bess c De Kock b Nortje 0 Extras (b14, lb2) 16 Total (4 wkts, 79 overs) 218 Fall of wickets: 1-28 (Crawley), 2-101 (Denly), 3-217 (Root), 4-218 Bowling: Rabada 13-3-41-1, Philander 12-6-12-0, Nortje 15-2-36-2, Pretorius 12-3-34-1, Maharaj 27-8-79-0 Match situation: England lead by 264 runs with six wickets remaining in the second innings Toss: England Umpires: Kumar Dharmasena (SRI), Paul Reiffel (AUS)tv umpire: Chris Gaffaney (NZL)Match referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM)