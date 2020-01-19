Cricket: South Africa V England Scores
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 19th January 2020 | 05:00 PM
Port Elizabeth, South Africa, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2020 ) :Brief scores at lunch on the fourth day of the third Test between South Africa and England at St George's Park on Sunday.
England 499-9 declared South Africa 209 (Q. de Kock 63; D. Bess 5-51, S. Broad 3-30) and 15-0 Match situation: South Africa trail by 275 runs with ten wickets remaining in the second innings.
Toss: England