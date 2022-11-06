UrduPoint.com

Cricket: South Africa V Netherlands Scoreboard

Sumaira FH Published November 06, 2022 | 04:30 PM

Cricket: South Africa v Netherlands scoreboard

Adelaide, Australia, Nov 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2022 ) :Scoreboard after the Netherlands beat South Africa in a Group 2 match at the Twenty20 World Cup in Adelaide on Sunday: Netherlands S.

Myburgh c Rossouw b Markram 37 M. O'Dowd c Rabada b Maharaj 29 T. Cooper c de Kock b Maharaj 35 C. Ackermann not out 41 B. de Leede b Nortje 1 S. Edwards not out 12 Extras (lb1, w2) 3 Total (4 wickets, 20 overs) 158 Did not bat: R.

van der Merwe, L. van Beek, F. Klaassen, P. van Meekeren, B. Glover Fall of wickets: 1-58 (Myburgh), 2-97 (O'Dowd), 3-112 (Cooper), 4-123 (de Leede) Bowling: Parnell 4-0-32-0 (w1), Rabada 3-0-37-0, Ngidi 3-0-35-0, Nortje 4-0-10-1, Maharaj 4-0-27-2, Markram 2-0-16-1 (w1) South Africa (target 159) Q.

de Kock c Edwards b Klaassen 13 T. Bavuma b van Meekeren 20 R.

Rossouw c O'Dowd b Glover 25 A. Markram c Myburgh b Klaassen 17 D. Miller c van der Merwe b Glover 17 H. Klaasen c van Beek b de Leede 21 W.

Parnell c Edwards b Glover 0 K. Maharaj c O'Dowd b de Leede 13 K. Rabada not out 9 A. Nortje not out 4 Extras (nb3, w3) 6 Total (8 wickets, 20 overs) 145 Did not bat: L. Ngidi Fall of wickets: 1-21 (de Kock), 2-39 (Bavuma), 3-64 (Rossouw), 4-90 (Markram), 5-112 (Miller), 6-113 (Parnell), 7-120 (Klaasen), 8-141 (Maharaj) Bowling: Klaassen 4-0-20-2, Meekeren 3-0-33-1 (w1, nb1), Ackermann 3-0-16-0, van der Merwe 2-0-19-0, Glover 2-0-9-3 (w1), van Beek 3-0-23-0, de Leede 3-0-25-2 (w1, nb2) Toss: South Africa result: Netherlands won by 13 runs Umpires: Langton Rusere (ZIM), Michael Gough (ENG)tv Umpire: Richard Illingworth (ENG)Match Referee: Chris Broad (ENG)

