Cricket: South Africa V Sri Lanka 2nd Test Scoreboard

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 04th January 2021 | 05:20 PM

Cricket: South Africa v Sri Lanka 2nd Test scoreboard

Johannesburg, Jan 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2021 ) :Scoreboard at the end of South Africa's first innings on the second day of the second and final Test against Sri Lanka at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on Monday: Sri Lanka first innings: 157 South Africa first innings (overnight 148-1) D.

Elgar c Thirmianne b Chameera 127 A. Markram c Mendis b A. Fernando 5 H. van der Dussen c Dickwella b Shanaka 67 F. du Plessis c Dickwella b Shanaka 8 Q. de Kock c Mendis b V. Fernando 10 T. Bavuma lbw b V.

Fernando 19 W. Mulder lbw b V. Fernando 7 K. Maharaj c Dickwella b A. Fernando 2 A. Nortje c Mendis b V.

Fernando 13 L. Sipamla c Shanaka b V. Fernando 5 L. Ngidi not out 14 Extras (b8, lb14, w3) 25 Total (75.4 overs) 302 Fall of wickets: 1-34 (Markram), 2-218 (Elgar), 3-218 (Van der Dussen), 4-235 (Du Plessis), 5-241 (De Kock), 6-257 (Mulder), 7-262 (Maharaj), 8-276 (Bavuma), 9-283 (Nortje) Bowling: V.

Fernando 23.4-0-101-5 (1w), A. Fernando 19-5-61-2 (1w), Chameera 14-1-53-1, Shanaka 15-3-42-2 (1w), Hasaranga 4-0-23-0 Match situation: South Africa lead by 145 runs on the first innings Toss: Sri Lanka Umpires: Marais Erasmus, Adrian Holdstock (both RSA)tv umpire: Allahudien Paleker (RSA)

More Stories From Miscellaneous

