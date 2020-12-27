UrduPoint.com
Cricket: South Africa V Sri Lanka In First Test

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 27th December 2020 | 03:30 PM

Cricket: South Africa v Sri Lanka in first Test

Centurion, South Africa, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2020 ) :Brief scores at lunch on the second day of the first world championship Test between South Africa and Sri Lanka at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Sunday.

Sri Lanka 396 (D.

Chandimal 85, D. de Silva 79 retired hurt, N. Dickwella 49, D. Shanaka 66 not out; L. Sipamla 4-76, W. Mulder 3-69).

South Africa 45-0.

Match situation: South Africa trail by 351 runs with ten wickets remaining in the first inningsToss: Sri Lanka

More Stories From Miscellaneous

