Cricket: South Africa v Sri Lanka scoreboard

Johannesburg, Jan 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :Final scores on the third day of the second and final Test between South Africa and Sri Lanka at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on Tuesday: Sri Lanka, first innings, 157 South Africa, first innings, 302 Sri Lanka, second innings (overnight 150-4) D.

Karunaratne c Mulder b Nortje 103 K. Perera b Ngidi 1 L. Thirimanne c De Kock b Ngidi 31 K. Mendis c De Kock b Ngidi 0 M. Bhanuka c Maharaj b Nortje 1 N. Dickwella c Bavuma b Ngidi 36 D. Shanaka c Sipamla b Mulder 8 W.

Hasaranga b Sipamla 16 D. Chameera c De Kock b Sipamla 0 V. Fernando not out 1 A. Fernando b Sipamla 0 Extras (b9, lb2, nb2, w1) 14 Total (56.5 overs) 211 Fall of wickets: 1-1 (Perera), 2-86 (Thirimanne), 3-92 (Mendis), 4-109 (Bhanuka), 5-176 (Karunaratne), 6-181 (Dickwella), 7-190 (Shanaka), 8-209 (Hasaranga), 9-210 (Chameera) Bowling: Ngidi 15-5-44-4, Nortje 19-2-64-2 (1w), Mulder 13-3-52-1, Sipamla 9.

5-1-40-3 (1nb) South Africa, second innings A.

Markram not out 36 D. Elgar not out 31 Extras 0 Total (0 wkts, 13.2 overs) 67 Bowling: V Fernando 4-0-23-0, A. Fernando 4-1-20-0, Hasaranga 2.2-0-16-0, Shanaka 3-1-8-0 result: South Africa won by ten wickets Series: South Africa won the two-match series 2-0 Toss: Sri Lanka Umpires: Marais Erasmus, Adrian Holdstock (both RSA) tv umpire: Allahudien Paleker (RSA) Match referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM) afp