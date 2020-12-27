Cricket: South Africa v Sri Lanka scores

Centurion, South Africa, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2020 ) :Brief scores at tea on the second day of the first Test between South Africa and Sri Lanka at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Sunday: Sri Lanka 396 (D.

Chandimal 85, D.

de Silva 79 retired hurt, N. Dickwella 49, D. Shanaka 66 not out; L. Sipamla 4-76, W. Mulder 3-69) South Africa 180-1 (D. Elgar 86 not out, A. Markram 68) Match situation: South Africa trail by 216 runs with nine wickets remaining in the first inningsToss: Sri Lanka.