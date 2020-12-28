UrduPoint.com
Cricket: South Africa V Sri Lanka Scores

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 28th December 2020 | 03:30 PM

Cricket: South Africa v Sri Lanka scores

Centurion, South Africa, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2020 ) :Brief scores at lunch on the third day of the first world championship Test between South Africa and Sri Lanka at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Monday.

Sri Lanka 396 South Africa 435-5 (D. Elgar 95, A. Markram 68, F. du Plessis 112 not out, T. Bavuma 71; D. Shanaka 2-80).

Match situation: South Africa lead by 39 runs with five wickets remaining in the first innings.

Toss: Sri Lanka.

