Cricket: South Africa v West Indies 1st Test scoreboard - 2nd update

Centurion, South Africa, March 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2023 ) :Scoreboard at close of play on the second day of the first Test between South Africa and the West Indies at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Wednesday: South Africa, first innings (overnight 314-8) D.

Elgar c Blackwood b Joseph 71 A. Markram b Joseph 115 T. de Zorzi run out (Da Silva) 28 T. Bavuma lbw b Joseph 0 K. Petersen lbw b Mayers 14 H. Klaasen c Joseph b Gabriel 20 S. Muthusamy lbw b Roach 3 M.

Jansen not out 23 K. Rabada c Blackwood b Holder 8 G. Coetzee c Holder b Joseph 17 A. Nortje c Chanderpaul b Joseph 14 Extras (b8, lb9, nb10, w2) 29 Total (86.3 overs) 342 Fall of wickets: 1-141 (Elgar), 2-221 (De Zorzi), 3-221 (Bavuma), 4-236 (Markram), 5-262 (Klaasen), 6-271 (Muthusamy), 7-290 (Petersen), 8-300 (Rabada), 9-326 (Coetzee), 10-342 (Nortje) Bowling: Roach 17-1-71-1 (2nb), Joseph 18.3-0-81-5 (1nb, 1w), Mayers 10-2-23-1, Gabriel 12-1-49-1 (4nb), Holder 14-1-64-1 (2nb), Chase 14-0-33-0, Blackwood 1-0-4-0 West Indies, first innings K.

Brathwaite b Rabada 11 T. Chanderpaul c Muthusamy b Coetzee 22 R. Reifer c Klaasen b Nortje 62 J. Blackwood c Klaasen b Nortje 37 R.

Chase c Elgar b Rabada 22 K. Mayers c Jansen b Nortje 18 J. Da Silva c Jansen b Nortje 4 J.

Holder c Markram b Nortje 0 A. Joseph c Jansen b Nortje 4 K. Roach not out 4 S. Gabriel lbw b Coetzee 7 Extras (b5, lb8, nb3, w5) 21 Total (69 overs) 212 Fall of wickets: 1-22 (Brathwaite), 2-58 (Chanderpaul), 3-122 (Blackwood), 4-169 (Reifer), 5-169 (Chase), 6-179 (Da Silva), 7-179 (Holder), 8-190 (Joseph), 9-201 (Mayers), 10-212 (Gabriel) Bowling: Rabada 16-4-44-2 (1nb), Jansen 17-3-64-1 (1nb, 1w), Nortje 16-5-36-5 (1nb), Coetzee 12-0-45-2 (1nb, 1w), Muthusamy 8-2-10-0 South Africa, second innings A.

Markram not out 35 D. Elgar c Reifer b Joseph 1 T. de Zorzi c Da Silva b Roach 0 T. Bavuma c Da Silva b Joseph 0 K. Petersen lbw b Holder 7 Extras (b4, nb2) 6 Total (4 wkts, 8.1 overs) 49 Fall of wickets: 1-31 (Elgar), 2-33 (De Zorzi), 3-34 (Bavuma), 4-49 (Petersen) Bowling: Roach 4-0-28-1 (2nb), Joseph 4-0-17-2, Holder 0.1-0-0-1 Match situation: South Africa lead by 179 runs with six wickets remaining in the second innings Toss: South Africa Umpires: Kumar Dharmasena (SRI), Marais Erasmus (RSA)tv umpire: Paul Reiffel (AUS)Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI)