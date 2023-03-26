Cricket: South Africa v West Indies 2nd T20I scores

Centurion, South Africa, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2023 ) :Brief scores from the second Twenty20 international between South Africa and West Indies at Centurion on Sunday: West Indies 258-5 in 20 overs (J.

Charles 118, K. Mayers 51, R.

Shepherd 41 not out; M. Jansen 3-52, W. Parnell 2-43) v South Africa 259-4 in 18.5 overs (Q. de Kock 100, R. Hendricks 68, A. Markram 38 not out) result: South Africa won by six wickets Series: The three-match series is tied 1-1 Toss: South Africa Remaining match:March 28, Johannesburg