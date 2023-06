Hambantota, Sri Lanka, June 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2023 ) :Scores from the first innings of the first of three one-day internationals between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan in Hambantota on Friday.

Sri Lanka 268 all out in 50 overs (Charith Asalanka 91, Dhananjaya de Silva 51, Pathum Nissanka 38, Dushan Hemantha 22; Fazalhaq Farooqi 2-58, Fareed Ahmad 2-43.

Toss: Afghanistan