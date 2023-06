Cricket: Sri Lanka v Afghanistan 2nd ODI scores

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Hambantota, Sri Lanka, June 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2023 ) :Brief scores from the second of three one-day internationals between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan in Hambantota on Sunday: Sri Lanka 323 for six in 50 overs (Pathum Nissanka 43, Dimuth Karunaratne 52, Sadeera Samarawickrama 44, Kusal Mendis 78, Mohammad Nabi 2-52, Fareed Ahmad 2-61) Afghanistan 191 all out in 42.

1 overs (Ibrahim Zadran 54, Rahmat Shah 36, Hashmatullah Shahidi 57, Dushmantha Chameera 2-18, Wanindu Hasaranga 3-42, Dhananjaya de Silva 3-39) result: Sri Lanka won by 132 runsSeries: Afghanistan 1, Sri Lanka 1.

Toss: Sri Lanka