Cricket: Sri Lanka V Ireland 2nd Test Scoreboard

Published April 25, 2023

Galle, Sri Lanka, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2023 ) :Scoreboard at the end of Ireland's first innings on the second day of the second Test match against Sri Lanka in Galle on Tuesday.

Ireland 1st innings (overnight 319-4) James McCollum c Samarawickrama b Jayasuriya 10 Peter Moor lbw b A. Fernando 5 Andy Balbirnie (c) c de Silva b R. Mendis 95 Harry Tector c Chandimal b Jayasuriya 18 Paul Stirling c de Silva b A. Fernando 103 Lorcan Tucker b V. Fernando 80 Curtis Campher c de Silva b Jayasuriya 111 Andy McBrine c sub (Hemantha) V. Fernando 35 Graham Hume lbw b Jayasuriya 6 Matthew Humphreys c R.

Mendis b Jayasuriya 7 Ben White not out 0 Extras: (b9, lb11, w1, nb1) 22 Total: (overs 145.3, all out) 492 Fall of wickets: 1-12 (Moor), 2-43 (McCollum), 3-89 (Tector), 4-232 (Balbirnie), 5-321 (Tucker), 6-385 (Stirling), 7-474 (McBrine), 8-476 (Campher), 9-483 (Hume), 10-492 (Humphreys).

Bowling: Vishwa Fernando 24-1-92-2, Asitha Fernando 22-4-78-2 (w1), Prabath Jayasuriya 58.3-13-174-5, Ramesh Mendis 27-4-108-1 (nb1) Dhananjaya de Silva 14-5-20-0.

Toss: Ireland Umpires: Paul Reiffel (AUS) and Kumar Dharmasena (SRI)tv umpire: Adrian Holdstock (RSA)Match referee: Javagal Srinath (IND)

