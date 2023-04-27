UrduPoint.com

Cricket: Sri Lanka V Ireland 2nd Test Scoreboard

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 27, 2023 | 04:10 PM

Cricket: Sri Lanka v Ireland 2nd Test scoreboard

Galle, Sri Lanka, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2023 ) :Scorecard at the declaration of Sri Lanka's first innings on day four of the second Test match against Ireland in Galle on Thursday.

Ireland first innings 492 all out (Balbirnie 95, Stirling 103, Campher 111; Jayasuriya 174/5) Sri Lanka first innings (overnight 357-1) Nishan Madushka lbw b McBrine 205 Dimuth Karunaratne c Humphreys b Campher 115 Kusal Mendis c Humphreys b Hume 245 Angelo Mathews not out 100 Dinesh Chandimal retired hurt 13 Dhananjaya de Silva not out 12 Extras (b2, lb8, w2, nb2) 14 Total (151 overs, three wickets declared) 704 Did not bat: Sadeera Samarawickrama, Ramesh Mendis, Prabath Jayasuriya, Vishwa Fernando, Asitha Fernando.

Bowling: Graham Hume 22-3-87-1, Andy McBrine 57-8-191-1 (w1), Curtis Campher 20-1-101-1 (w1 nb1), Matthew Humphreys 10-0-67-0, Ben White 34-1-203-0 (nb1), Harry Tector 8-0-45-0.

Toss: Ireland Umpires: Paul Reiffel (AUS) and Kumar Dharmasena (SRI)tv umpire: Adrian Holdstock (RSA)Match referee: Javagal Srinath (IND)

Related Topics

Sri Lanka Galle Ireland Dhananjaya De Silva Vishwa Fernando Kusal Mendis Asitha Fernando Kumar Dharmasena Paul Reiffel TV All

Recent Stories

Arabian Travel Market to welcome over 2,000 exhibi ..

Arabian Travel Market to welcome over 2,000 exhibitors, representatives from mor ..

13 minutes ago
 FAB reports net profit of AED 3.9 bn in Q1 2023

FAB reports net profit of AED 3.9 bn in Q1 2023

13 minutes ago
 Sharjah celebrates winners of SAAC

Sharjah celebrates winners of SAAC

28 minutes ago
 VAT refunds now available for operating mosques

VAT refunds now available for operating mosques

28 minutes ago
 Emirates NBD&#039;s Q1 2023 profit doubled to a re ..

Emirates NBD&#039;s Q1 2023 profit doubled to a record AED 6 billion

43 minutes ago
 realme 11 Pro Series 5G Confirms its Launch with a ..

Realme 11 Pro Series 5G Confirms its Launch with a Brand-new Master Design

53 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.