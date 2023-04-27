Cricket: Sri Lanka v Ireland 2nd Test scoreboard

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Galle, Sri Lanka, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2023 ) :Scorecard at the declaration of Sri Lanka's first innings on day four of the second Test match against Ireland in Galle on Thursday.

Ireland first innings 492 all out (Balbirnie 95, Stirling 103, Campher 111; Jayasuriya 174/5) Sri Lanka first innings (overnight 357-1) Nishan Madushka lbw b McBrine 205 Dimuth Karunaratne c Humphreys b Campher 115 Kusal Mendis c Humphreys b Hume 245 Angelo Mathews not out 100 Dinesh Chandimal retired hurt 13 Dhananjaya de Silva not out 12 Extras (b2, lb8, w2, nb2) 14 Total (151 overs, three wickets declared) 704 Did not bat: Sadeera Samarawickrama, Ramesh Mendis, Prabath Jayasuriya, Vishwa Fernando, Asitha Fernando.

Bowling: Graham Hume 22-3-87-1, Andy McBrine 57-8-191-1 (w1), Curtis Campher 20-1-101-1 (w1 nb1), Matthew Humphreys 10-0-67-0, Ben White 34-1-203-0 (nb1), Harry Tector 8-0-45-0.

Toss: Ireland Umpires: Paul Reiffel (AUS) and Kumar Dharmasena (SRI)tv umpire: Adrian Holdstock (RSA)Match referee: Javagal Srinath (IND)