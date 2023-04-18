UrduPoint.com

Cricket: Sri Lanka V Ireland First Test Scoreboard

Muhammad Irfan Published April 18, 2023 | 04:20 PM

Cricket: Sri Lanka v Ireland first Test scoreboard

Galle, Sri Lanka, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2023 ) :Scoreboard after Sri Lanka won the first Test against Ireland at the Galle International Stadium on Tuesday: Sri Lanka first innings 591/6 declared (Karunaratne 179, Mendis 140, Chandimal 102 not out, Samarawickrama 104 not out) Ireland first innings (overnight 117-7) James McCollum b Jayasuriya 35 Murray Commins b V. Fernando 0 Andy Balbirnie c Madushka b V. Fernando 4 Harry Tector c de Silva b Jayasuriya 34 Curtis Campher c Mendis b Jayasuriya 0 Peter Moor c Samarawickrama b Jayasuriya 14 Lorcan Tucker lbw b Jayasuriya 45 George Dockrell lbw b Jayasuriya 2 Andy McBrine lbw b Mendis 7 Mark Adair st Samarawickrama b Jayasuriya 0 Ben White not out 0 Extras: (nb2) 2 Total: (all out, overs 52.3) 143 Fall of wickets: 1-0 (Commins), 2-4 (Balbirnie), 3-74 (Tector), 4-74 (Campher), 5-85 (James McCollum), 6-92 (Moor) 7-108 (Dockrell), 8-143 (Tucker), 9-143 (Adair), 10-143 (McBrine).

Bowling: Asitha Fernando 5-2-9-0, Vishwa Fernando 9-2-38-2, Prabath Jayasuriya 23-10-52-7, Ramesh Mendis 14.3-3-40-1 (nb2) Dhananjaya de Silva 1-0-4-0.

Ireland second innings James McCollum c de Silva b Jayasuriya 8 Murray Commins c R. Mendis b V. Fernando 0 Andy Balbirnie c de Silva b V. Fernando 6 Harry Tector run out (Karunaratne/Samarawickrama) 42 Lorcan Tucker lbw b Jayasuriya 6 Peter Moor c Madushka b R. Mendis 0 Curtis Campher c Madushka R. Mendis 30 George Dockrell lbw b R. Mendis 32 Andy McBrine c K. Mendis b R. Mendis 10 Mark Adair not out 23 Ben White lbw b Jayasuriya 1 Extras: (b5, lb3, w1, nb1) 10 Total: (all out, overs 54.1) 168 Fall of wickets: 1-0 (Cummins), 2-8 (Balbirnie), 3-24 (McCollum), 4-32 (Tucker), 5-40 (Moor), 6-100 (Campher), 7-108 (Tector), 8-131 (McBrine), 9-167 (Dockrell), 10-168 (White) Bowling: Prabath Jayasuriya 24-1-6-56-3, Vishwa Fernando 4-2-3-2, Ramesh Mendis 20-1-76-4 (nb1), Asitha Fernando 3-0-15-0 (w1), Dhananjaya de Silva 3-0-10-0.

Toss: Sri Lanka result: Sri Lanka won by an innings and 280 runs Umpires: Adrian Holdstock (RSA) and Kumar Dharmasena (SRI)tv umpire: Paul Reiffel (AUS)Match referee: Javagal Srinath (IND)

More Stories From Miscellaneous

