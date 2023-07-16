Cricket: Sri Lanka v Pakistan 1st Test scoreboard

(@FahadShabbir)

Galle, Sri Lanka, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2023 ) :Scoreboard at stumps on the opening day of the first Test between Sri Lanka and Pakistan in Galle on Sunday: Sri Lanka 1st innings N.

Madushka c Sarfaraz b Shaheen 4 D. Karunaratne c Sarfaraz b Shaheen 29 K. Mendis c Salman b Shaheen 12 A. Mathews c Sarfaraz b Abrar 64 D. Chandimal c Azam b Naseem 1 D. de Silva not out 94 S. Samarawickrama c Haq b Salman 36 Extras (lb1, nb1) 2 Total (6 wickets, 65.4 overs) 242 Still to bat: R.

Mendis, P. Jayasuriya, V.

Fernando, K. Rajitha Fall of wickets: 1-6 (Madushka), 2-22 (Mendis), 3-53 (Karunaratne), 4-54 (Chandimal), 5-185 (Mathews), 6-242 (Samarawickrama) Bowling: Shaheen 15-2-63-3 (nb1), Naseem 17-1-66-1, Abrar 21-4-59-1, Salman 4.4-1-18-1, Noman 8-1-35-0 Pakistan team: A.

Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, S. Masood, B. Azam (c), S. Shakeel, S. Ahmed, A. Salman, N. Ali, A. Ahmed, S. Shah Afridi, N. Shah Toss: Sri Lanka Umpires: Alex Wharf (ENG), Rod Tucker (AUS)tv umpire: Chris Gaffaney (NZL)Match referee: David Boon (AUS)