Cricket: Sri Lanka V West Indies, 2nd Test

Galle, Sri Lanka, Dec 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Scoreboard at the end of day four of the second Test between Sri Lanka and the West Indies in Galle on Thursday: Sri Lanka first innings: 204 (Nissanka 73, Karunaratne 42; Permaul 5-35, Warrican 4-50) West Indies first innings: 253 (Brathwaite 72, Blackwood 44; Mendis 6-70) Sri Lanka second innings (46-2 overnight) Dimuth Karunaratne run out (Mayers) 6 Pathum Nissanka lbw b Chase 66 Oshada Fernando run out (Blackwood/da Silva) 14 Charith Asalanka c Bonner b Permaul 19 Dhananjaya de Silva not out 153 Dinesh Chandimal c & b Chase 2 Ramesh Mendis c Roach b Brathwaite 25 Suranga Lakmal lbw b Permaul 7 Angelo Mathews c Blackwood b Permaul 1 Lasith Embuldeniya not out 25 Extras: (b 4, lb 4, w 1, nb 1) 10 Total: (eight wickets, 119 overs) 328 Fall of wickets: 1-7 (Karunaratne), 2-39 (Fernando), 3-73 (Asalanka), 4-151 (Nissanka), 5-157 (Chandimal), 6-208 (Mendis), 7-219 (Lakmal), 8-221 (Mathews) To bat: Praveen Jayawickrama Bowling: Veerasammy Permaul 39-4-100-3, Roston Chase 27-2-82-2, Jomel Warrican 29-5-76-0, Kemar Roach 7-0-18-0 (w 1) (nb 1), Jason Holder 9-1-24-0, Kraigg Brathwaite 5-0-11-1, Nkrumah Bonner 3-1-9-0.

Umpires: Kumar Dharmasena (SRI) and Ruchira Palliyaguruge (SRI)Third Umpire: Lyndon Hannibal (SRI)Match Referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI)

