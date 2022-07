Cricket: T20 World Cup qualifying results

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Bulawayo, Zimbabwe, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2022 ) :Twenty20 World Cup qualifying tournament first series results at Queens sports Club and Bulawayo Athletic Club in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe, on Monday: Group A At Queen's Zimbabwe 236-5 in 20 overs (Sikandar Raza 87, Sean Williams 53, Craig Ervine 34) Singapore 125-7 in 20 overs (Janak Prakash 32 not out, Aryaman Sunil 25, Surendran Chandramohan 21; Tendai Chatara 3-14, Blessing Muzarabani 2-21) Toss: Singapore result: Zimbabwe won by 111 runs Jersey 154-5 in 20 overs (Asa Tribe 73 not out, Benjamin Ward 38; Nisarg Patel 2-26, Rusty Theron 2-28) United States 159-2 in 18.1 overs (Steven Taylor 101 not out, Aaron Jones 38; Dominic Blampied 2-20) Toss: USA Result: USA won by eight wickets Group B At BAC Netherlands 163-7 in 20 overs (Stephan Myburgh 39, Bas de Leede 33, Max O'Dowd 32; Semo Kamea 2-25, Charles Amini 2-28) Papua New Guinea 111 in 19.

4 overs (Sese Bau 35, Amini 21; Logan van Beek 3-17, De Leede 2-13, Fred Klaassen 2-18, Paul van Meekeren 2-22) Toss: Netherlands Result: Netherlands won by 52 runs Hong Kong 87-9 in 20 overs (Kinchit Shah 37; Dinesh Nakrani 4-12, Cosmas Kyewuta 2-21) Uganda 88-8 in 19.3 overs (Riazat Ali Shah 28 not out; Aizaz Khan 3-22, Mohammad Ghazanfar 2-12) Toss: Hong Kong Result: Uganda won by two wickets Playing Tuesday (times GMT) Gp A: Zimbabwe v Jersey, Singapore v USA (both 0700) Gp B: Netherlands v Hong Kong, Papua New Guinea v Uganda (both 1100) Note: Group winners and runners-up qualify for semi-finals; finalists progress to 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia from Oct 16-Nov 13