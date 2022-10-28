UrduPoint.com

Cricket: T20 World Cup Standings

Faizan Hashmi Published October 28, 2022 | 05:30 PM

Cricket: T20 World Cup standings

Melbourne, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2022 ) :Twenty20 World Cup Super 12 standings after Friday's washouts (played, won, lost, no result, points, net run-rate): Group 1 New Zealand 2 1 0 1 3 4.450 England 3 1 1 1 3 0.239 Ireland 3 1 1 1 3 -1.169 Australia 3 1 1 1 3 -1.

555 Sri Lanka 2 1 1 0 2 0.450 Afghanistan 3 0 1 2 2 -0.620 Group 2 India 2 2 0 0 4 1.425 South Africa 2 1 0 1 3 5.200 Zimbabwe 2 1 0 1 3 0.050 Bangladesh 2 1 1 0 2 -2.375 Pakistan 2 0 2 0 0 -0.050 Netherlands 2 0 2 0 0 -1.625 Note: Top two sides in each group qualify for the semi-finals

