Cricket: T20 World Cup standings

Brisbane, Australia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2022 ) :Twenty20 World Cup Super 12 standings after Monday's Australia v Ireland match in Group 1 (played, won, lost, no result, points, net run-rate): Group 1 New Zealand 3 2 0 1 5 3.850 Australia 4 2 1 1 5 -0.304 England 3 1 1 1 3 0.

239 Ireland 4 1 2 1 3 -1.544 Sri Lanka 3 1 2 0 2 -0.890 Afghanistan 3 0 1 2 2 -0.620 Group 2 South Africa 3 2 0 1 5 2.772 India 3 2 1 0 4 0.844 Bangladesh 3 2 1 0 4 -1.533 Zimbabwe 3 1 1 1 3 -0.050 Pakistan 3 1 2 0 2 0.765 Netherlands 3 0 3 0 0 -1.948 Note: Top two sides in each group qualify for the semi-finals