Cricket: T20 World Cup Standings

Faizan Hashmi Published November 03, 2022 | 06:00 PM

Cricket: T20 World Cup standings

Sydney, Nov 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2022 ) :Twenty20 World Cup Super 12 standings after Thursday's Pakistan v South Africa match in Group 2 (played, won, lost, no result, points, net run-rate): Group 1 New Zealand 4 2 1 1 5 2.233 England 4 2 1 1 5 0.547 Australia 4 2 1 1 5 -0.

304 Sri Lanka 4 2 2 0 4 -0.457 Ireland 4 1 2 1 3 -1.544 Afghanistan 4 0 2 2 2 -0.718 Group 2 India 4 3 1 0 6 0.730 South Africa 4 2 1 1 5 1.441 Pakistan 4 2 2 0 4 1.117 Bangladesh 4 2 2 0 4 -1.276 Zimbabwe 4 1 2 1 3 -0.313 Netherlands 4 1 3 0 2 -1.233 Note: Top two sides in each group qualify for the semi-finals

