Cricket: T20 World Cup standings

(@FahadShabbir)

Adelaide, Australia, Nov 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2022 ) :Twenty20 World Cup Super 12 standings after Friday's matches (played, won, lost, no result, points, net run-rate): Group 1 New Zealand 5 3 1 1 7 2.113 Australia 5 3 1 1 7 -0.173 England 4 2 1 1 5 0.

547 Sri Lanka 4 2 2 0 4 -0.457 Ireland 5 1 3 1 3 -1.615 Afghanistan 5 0 3 2 2 -0.571 Group 2 India 4 3 1 0 6 0.730 South Africa 4 2 1 1 5 1.441 Pakistan 4 2 2 0 4 1.117 Bangladesh 4 2 2 0 4 -1.276 Zimbabwe 4 1 2 1 3 -0.313 Netherlands 4 1 3 0 2 -1.233 Note: Top two sides in each group qualify for the semi-finals