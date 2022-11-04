UrduPoint.com

Cricket: T20 World Cup Standings

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 04, 2022 | 05:50 PM

Cricket: T20 World Cup standings

Adelaide, Australia, Nov 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2022 ) :Twenty20 World Cup Super 12 standings after Friday's matches (played, won, lost, no result, points, net run-rate): Group 1 New Zealand 5 3 1 1 7 2.113 Australia 5 3 1 1 7 -0.173 England 4 2 1 1 5 0.

547 Sri Lanka 4 2 2 0 4 -0.457 Ireland 5 1 3 1 3 -1.615 Afghanistan 5 0 3 2 2 -0.571 Group 2 India 4 3 1 0 6 0.730 South Africa 4 2 1 1 5 1.441 Pakistan 4 2 2 0 4 1.117 Bangladesh 4 2 2 0 4 -1.276 Zimbabwe 4 1 2 1 3 -0.313 Netherlands 4 1 3 0 2 -1.233 Note: Top two sides in each group qualify for the semi-finals

Related Topics

Pakistan India Afghanistan World Australia Bangladesh Sri Lanka Ireland South Africa Zimbabwe Netherlands Top New Zealand

Recent Stories

Police take suspicious man into custody from outsi ..

Police take suspicious man into custody from outside SKH

5 minutes ago
 PM may visit Imran Khan: Interior Minister

PM may visit Imran Khan: Interior Minister

37 minutes ago
 Imran Khan to address nation after delay in FIR ag ..

Imran Khan to address nation after delay in FIR against attack on his life

2 hours ago
 Defence Minister calls for transparent inquiry int ..

Defence Minister calls for transparent inquiry into into attack on Imran Khan's ..

4 hours ago
 Imran Khan recovering, in high spirit: Moonis Elah ..

Imran Khan recovering, in high spirit: Moonis Elahi

4 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: Australia set 169-run target f ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Australia set 169-run target for Afghanistan

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.