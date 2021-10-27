Cricket: Twenty20 World Cup standings

Dubai, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2021 ) :Twenty20 World Cup Super 12 standings after Tuesday's matches (played, won, lost, no result, points, net run rate) Group 1 England 1 1 0 0 2 3.970 Sri Lanka 1 1 0 0 2 0.583 --------------------------- Australia 1 1 0 0 2 0.253 South Africa 2 1 1 0 2 0.

179 Bangladesh 1 0 1 0 0 -0.583 West Indies 2 0 2 0 0 -2.550 Group 2 Pakistan 2 2 0 0 4 0.738 Afghanistan 1 1 0 0 2 6.500 ---------------------------- New Zealand 1 0 1 0 0 -0.532 India 1 0 1 0 0 -0.973 Scotland 1 0 1 0 0 -6.500 Namibia 0 0 0 0 0 0 Note: Top two sides in each group qualify for the semi-finals