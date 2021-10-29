UrduPoint.com

Cricket: Twenty20 World Cup Standings

Fri 29th October 2021

Cricket: Twenty20 World Cup standings

Dubai, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2021 ) :Twenty20 World Cup Super 12 standings after Thursday's match (played, won, lost, no result, points, net run rate) Group 1 England 2 2 0 0 4 3.614 Australia 2 2 0 0 4 0.727 --------------------------- South Africa 2 1 1 0 2 0.179 Sri Lanka 2 1 1 0 2 -0.

416 Bangladesh 2 0 2 0 0 -1.655 West Indies 2 0 2 0 0 -2.550 Group 2 Pakistan 2 2 0 0 4 0.738 Afghanistan 1 1 0 0 2 6.500 ---------------------------- Namibia 1 1 0 0 2 0.550 New Zealand 1 0 1 0 0 -0.532 India 1 0 1 0 0 -0.973 Scotland 2 0 2 0 0 -3.562 Note: Top two sides in each group qualify for the semi-finals

