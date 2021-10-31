UrduPoint.com

Cricket: Twenty20 World Cup Standings

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 31st October 2021 | 09:00 PM

Cricket: Twenty20 World Cup standings

Dubai, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2021 ) :Twenty20 World Cup Super 12 standings after Sunday's first match (played, won, lost, no result, points, net run rate) Group 1 England 3 3 0 0 6 3.948 South Africa 3 2 1 0 4 0.210 ----------------------------- Australia 3 2 1 0 4 -0.627 Sri Lanka 3 1 2 0 2 -0.

350 West Indies 3 1 2 0 2 -1.598 Bangladesh 3 0 3 0 0 -1.069 Group 2 Pakistan 3 3 0 0 6 0.638 Afghanistan 3 2 1 0 4 3.097 ---------------------------- Namibia 2 1 1 0 2 -1.287 New Zealand 1 0 1 0 0 -0.532 India 1 0 1 0 0 -0.973 Scotland 2 0 2 0 0 -3.562 Note: Top two sides in each group qualify for the semi-finals

Related Topics

Pakistan India Afghanistan World Australia Bangladesh Sri Lanka South Africa Namibia Sunday Top New Zealand

Recent Stories

UAE, UK to conduct exercise to toughen border cont ..

UAE, UK to conduct exercise to toughen border controls against illicit finance

47 seconds ago
 Emirates Mars Mission launches Mars Data Analysis ..

Emirates Mars Mission launches Mars Data Analysis Competition for UAE students

56 seconds ago
 Saeed Al Tayer highlights efforts to transform Dub ..

Saeed Al Tayer highlights efforts to transform Dubai into carbon-neutral economy ..

1 minute ago
 Dubai achieves 61% reduction of government procedu ..

Dubai achieves 61% reduction of government procedures for doing business, surpas ..

1 minute ago
 11th Publishers Conference in Sharjah calls for co ..

11th Publishers Conference in Sharjah calls for collective action and increased ..

2 minutes ago
 FTA begins implementing new procedures for applica ..

FTA begins implementing new procedures for applications requesting reconsiderati ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.