Cricket: West India v India 2nd Test scoreboard

Kingston, Jamaica, Sept 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2019 ) :Final scoreboard of the second Test between the West Indies and India which ended on the fourth day at Sabina Park in Jamaica on Monday India 1st innings - 416 West Indies 1st Innings - 117 India 2nd Innings 168/4 declared West Indies 2nd Innings - overnight 45/2 (target 468) J.

Campbell c Kohli b Shami 16 K. Brathwaite c wkpr Pant b Sharma 3 D. Bravo retired hurt 23 S. Brooks run out 50 R. Chase lbw Jadeja 12 S. Hetmyer c Agarwal b Sharma 1 J. Blackwood c wkpr Pant b Bumrah 38 J.

Holder b Jadeja 39 J. Hamilton c Rahul b Jadeja 0 R. Cornwall c wkpr Pant b Shami 1 K. Roachc wkpr Pant b Shami 5 S.

Gabriel not out 0 Extras (b-14, lb-2, nb-1, w-5) 22 Total (all out, 59.5 overs) 210 Fall of wickets: 1-9 (Brathwaite), 2-37 (Campbell), 2-55 *(Bravo retired hurt), 3-97 (Chase), 4-98 (Hetmyer), 5-159 (Blackwood), 6-177 (Brooks), 7-177 (Hamilton), 8-180 (Cornwall), 9-206 (Roach), 10-210 (Holder) Bowling: I.

Sharma 12-3-37-2, J. Bumrah 11-4-31-1, M. Shami 16-2-65-3, R. Jadeja 19.5-4-58-3 (1nb), H. Vihari 1-0-3-0 result: India won by 257 runs Note: Jermaine Blackwood replaced Darren Bravo on the fourth day on the concussion protocol Toss: West Indies Umpires: Richard Kettleborough (ENG), Paul Reiffel (AUS)Match Referee: David Boonafp