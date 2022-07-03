UrduPoint.com

Cricket: West Indies V Bangladesh 1st T20 Scores

Faizan Hashmi Published July 03, 2022 | 08:50 AM

Cricket: West Indies v Bangladesh 1st T20 scores

Roseau, Dominica, July 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2022 ) :Brief scores in the rain-affected first T20 International of a three-match series between the West Indies and Bangladesh at Windsor Park in Dominica on Saturday, which was ruled a no-result: Bangladesh 105-8 off 13 overs (Shakib al Hasan 29, Nurul Hasan 25, Anamul Haque 16; R.

Shepherd 3-21, H. Walsh 2-24, O. McCoy 1-16) v West Indies (did not bat)Result: No-resultToss: West Indies

