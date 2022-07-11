UrduPoint.com

Cricket: West Indies V Bangladesh, First ODI Scores

Muhammad Irfan Published July 11, 2022 | 12:30 AM

Cricket: West Indies v Bangladesh, first ODI scores

Providence, Guyana, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2022 ) :West Indies were restricted to 149 for nine batting first against Bangladesh in the rain-affected first one-day International of a three-match series at the Guyana National Stadium on Sunday.

Inclement weather reduced the encounter to 41 overs-per-side.

Brief scores at the end of the West Indies innings: West Indies 149-9 (S. Brooks 33, A. Phillip 21 n.o., N. Pooran 18; Shoriful islam 4-34, Mehidy Hasan Miraz 3-36, Mustafizur Rahman 1-34) vs BangladeshToss: BangladeshMatch status: Bangladesh require 150 for victory off 41 overs

Related Topics

Weather Bangladesh Brooks Guyana Mustafizur Rahman Sunday

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 July 2022

15 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 10th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 10th July 2022

15 hours ago
 New UK Chancellor of Exchequer Announces His Candi ..

New UK Chancellor of Exchequer Announces His Candidacy for Prime Minister

24 hours ago
 Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz takes notice of murde ..

Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz takes notice of murder of three in Sadiqabad

24 hours ago
 PM felicitates nation, Muslim Ummah on auspicious ..

PM felicitates nation, Muslim Ummah on auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Azha

24 hours ago
 President felicitates nation, Islamic world on Eid ..

President felicitates nation, Islamic world on Eid-ul-Azha

24 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.