Cricket: West Indies v Bangladesh, first ODI scores

Providence, Guyana, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2022 ) :West Indies were restricted to 149 for nine batting first against Bangladesh in the rain-affected first one-day International of a three-match series at the Guyana National Stadium on Sunday.

Inclement weather reduced the encounter to 41 overs-per-side.

Brief scores at the end of the West Indies innings: West Indies 149-9 (S. Brooks 33, A. Phillip 21 n.o., N. Pooran 18; Shoriful islam 4-34, Mehidy Hasan Miraz 3-36, Mustafizur Rahman 1-34) vs BangladeshToss: BangladeshMatch status: Bangladesh require 150 for victory off 41 overs