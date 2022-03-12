UrduPoint.com

Cricket: West Indies V England 1st Test Scoreboard

Muhammad Irfan Published March 12, 2022 | 09:10 AM

Cricket: West Indies v England 1st Test scoreboard

North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2022 ) :Scoreboard at stumps on the fourth day of the first Test between the West Indies and England at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua on Friday: England 1st Innings - 311 West Indies 1st Innings - overnight 373-9 K.

Brathwaite c Overton b Wood 55 J. Campbell c Foakes b Overton 35 S. Brooks c Root b Stokes 18 N. Bonner c Foakes b Lawrence 123 J. Blackwood c Overton b Woakes 11 J. Holder c Foakes b Stokes 45 J.

da Silva lbw b Leach 32 A. Joseph c sub (O. Pope) b Overton 2 K. Roach run out 15 V. Permaul not out 26 J. Seales lbw b Leach 0 Extras (b3, lb3, nb3, w4) 13 Total (all out, 157.3 overs) 375 Fall of wickets: 1-83 (Campbell), 2-101 (Brathwaite), 3-111 (Brooks), 4-127 (Blackwood), 5-206 (Holder), 6-279 (da Silva), 7-282 (Joseph), 8-326 (Roach), 9-372 (Bonner), 10-375 (Seales) Bowling: C.

Woakes 30-6-88-1 (2nb, 1w), C. Overton 32-7-85-2 (1nb, 2w), M. Wood 17-4-45-1 (1w), J. Leach 43.3-20-79-2, B. Stokes 28-7-42-2, J. Root 5-0-30-0, D. Lawrence 2-2-0-1 England 2nd Innings A. Lees lbw b Roach 6 Z.

Crawley not out 117 J. Root not out 84 Extras (b3, lb2, nb5) 10 Total (1 wkt, 63.2 overs) 217 Fall of wickets: 1-24 (Lees) To bat: D. Lawrence, B. Stokes, J. Bairstow, B. Foakes, C. Woakes, C. Overton, M.

Wood, J. Leach Bowling: K. Roach 13-2-31-1 (1b), J. Seales 12-2-51-0, J. Holder 10-2-24-0 (2nb), A. Joseph 14-3-35-0, V. Permaul 10-0-51-0, K. Brathwaite 4-0-14-0, N. Bonner 0.2-0-6-0 Toss: EnglandUmpires: Joel Wilson (WIS), Gregory Brathwaite (WIS)Match Referee: Sir Richie Richardson (WIS)

Related Topics

Brooks Lawrence Joel Wilson All

Recent Stories

Ground situation in IIOJK belies all claims of aut ..

Ground situation in IIOJK belies all claims of authorities: NC

9 hours ago
 EU will ban export of luxury goods from bloc to Ru ..

EU will ban export of luxury goods from bloc to Russia: von der Leyen

9 hours ago
 More than 35 parliamentarians meet CM, express con ..

More than 35 parliamentarians meet CM, express confidence

9 hours ago
 World must probe Indian so-called clarification on ..

World must probe Indian so-called clarification on supersonic projectile crash i ..

9 hours ago
 Three senior police officers transferred

Three senior police officers transferred

9 hours ago
 'Medieval' siege in Ukraine could spell 'unimagina ..

'Medieval' siege in Ukraine could spell 'unimaginable tragedy': MSF

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>