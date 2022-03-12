Cricket: West Indies v England 1st Test scoreboard

North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2022 ) :Scoreboard at stumps on the fourth day of the first Test between the West Indies and England at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua on Friday: England 1st Innings - 311 West Indies 1st Innings - overnight 373-9 K.

Brathwaite c Overton b Wood 55 J. Campbell c Foakes b Overton 35 S. Brooks c Root b Stokes 18 N. Bonner c Foakes b Lawrence 123 J. Blackwood c Overton b Woakes 11 J. Holder c Foakes b Stokes 45 J.

da Silva lbw b Leach 32 A. Joseph c sub (O. Pope) b Overton 2 K. Roach run out 15 V. Permaul not out 26 J. Seales lbw b Leach 0 Extras (b3, lb3, nb3, w4) 13 Total (all out, 157.3 overs) 375 Fall of wickets: 1-83 (Campbell), 2-101 (Brathwaite), 3-111 (Brooks), 4-127 (Blackwood), 5-206 (Holder), 6-279 (da Silva), 7-282 (Joseph), 8-326 (Roach), 9-372 (Bonner), 10-375 (Seales) Bowling: C.

Woakes 30-6-88-1 (2nb, 1w), C. Overton 32-7-85-2 (1nb, 2w), M. Wood 17-4-45-1 (1w), J. Leach 43.3-20-79-2, B. Stokes 28-7-42-2, J. Root 5-0-30-0, D. Lawrence 2-2-0-1 England 2nd Innings A. Lees lbw b Roach 6 Z.

Crawley not out 117 J. Root not out 84 Extras (b3, lb2, nb5) 10 Total (1 wkt, 63.2 overs) 217 Fall of wickets: 1-24 (Lees) To bat: D. Lawrence, B. Stokes, J. Bairstow, B. Foakes, C. Woakes, C. Overton, M.

Wood, J. Leach Bowling: K. Roach 13-2-31-1 (1b), J. Seales 12-2-51-0, J. Holder 10-2-24-0 (2nb), A. Joseph 14-3-35-0, V. Permaul 10-0-51-0, K. Brathwaite 4-0-14-0, N. Bonner 0.2-0-6-0 Toss: EnglandUmpires: Joel Wilson (WIS), Gregory Brathwaite (WIS)Match Referee: Sir Richie Richardson (WIS)