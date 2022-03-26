UrduPoint.com

Cricket: West Indies V England Third Test Scoreboard

Muhammad Irfan Published March 26, 2022 | 09:10 AM

St. George's, Grenada, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2022 ) :Scoreboard at the end of the second day of the third and final Test between the West Indies and England at the Grenada National Stadium on Friday: England 1st Innings - 204 West Indies 1st Innings K.

Brathwaite lbw Stokes 17 J. Campbell c Foakes b Overton 35 S. Brooks lbw Mahmood 13 N. Bonner c Foakes b Woakes 4 J. Blackwood lbw Woakes 18 J. Holder c Bairstow b Woakes 0 K. Mayers c Mahmood b Stokes 28 J.

da Silva not out 54 A.

Joseph c Foakes b Overton 28 K. Roach not out 25 Extras (b-1, lb-7, w-2) 10 Total (86 overs, 8 wkts) 232 Fall of wickets: 1-50 (Brathwaite), 2-68 (Brooks), 3-69 (Campbell), 4-82 (Bonner), 5-82 (Holder), 6-95 (Blackwood), 7-128 (Mayers), 8-177 (Joseph) To bat: J.

Seales Bowling: C. Woakes 20-6-48-3 (1w), C. Overton 20-1-71-2 (1w), S. Mahmood 18-7-39-1, B. Stokes 16-2-40-2, J. Leach 12-3-26-0 Toss: West IndiesUmpires: Joel Wilson (TRI), Gregory Brathwaite (BAR)Match Referee: Sir Richie Richardson

>