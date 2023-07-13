Open Menu

Cricket: West Indies V India 1st Test Scoreboard

Published July 13, 2023

Cricket: West Indies v India 1st Test scoreboard

Roseau, Dominica, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2023 ) :Scoreboard on the opening day of the first Test of the two-match series between the West Indies and India at the Windsor Park Stadium in Dominica on Wednesday: West Indies 1st Innings K. Brathwaite c Sharma b Ashwin 20 T. Chanderpaul b Ashwin 12 R. Reifer c Kishan b Thakur 2 J. Blackwood c Siraj b Jadeja 14 A. Athanaze c Thakur b Ashwin 47 J. da Silva c Kishan b Jadeja 2 J. Holder c Thakur b Siraj 18 A. Joseph c Unadkat b Ashwin 4 R. Cornwall not out 19 K. Roach lbw Jadeja 1 J. Warrican c Gill b Ashwin 1 Extras (b2, lb5, nb2, w1) 10 Total (64.3 overs, all out) 150 Fall of wickets: 1-31 (Chanderpaul), 2-38 (Brathwaite), 3-47 (Reifer), 4-68 (Blackwood), 5-76 (Da Silva), 6-117 (Holder), 7-124 (Joseph), 8-129 (Athanaze), 9-147 (Roach), 10-150 (Warrican) Bowling: M.

Siraj 12-2-25-1 (1w), J. Unadkat 7-2-17-0 (1nb), R. Ashwin 24.3-6-60-5, S. Thakur 7-3-15-1 (1nb), R. Jadeja 14-7-26-3 India 1st Innings Y. Jaiswal not out 40 R. Sharma not out 30 Extras (b4, lb1, w5) 10 Total (23 overs, 0 wkt) 80 To bat: S. Gill, V. Kohli, A, Rahane, I. Kishan, R. Jadeja, S. Thakur, R. Ashwin, J. Unadkat, M. Siraj.

Bowling: K. Roach 4-1-7-0, A. Joseph 5-1-25-0 (1w), Rahkeem Cornwall 4-0-17-0, J. Warrican 6-0-20-0, J. Holder 4-2-6-0 Toss: West IndiesUmpires: Michael Gough (ENG), Richard Kettleborough (ENG)Match Referee: Jeff Crowe (NZL)

