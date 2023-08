Providence, Guyana, Aug 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2023 ) :Brief scores in the second Twenty20 International between West Indies and India on Sunday: India 152-7 in 20 overs (Tilak Varma 51, Ishan Kishan 27) v West Indies 155-8 in 20 overs (Nicholas Pooran 67, Hardik Panya 3-35) result: West Indies won by two wicketsWest Indies lead the 5-match series 2-0