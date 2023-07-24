Open Menu

Cricket: West Indies V India 2nd Test Score

Muhammad Irfan Published July 24, 2023 | 01:00 AM

Cricket: West Indies v India 2nd Test score

Port of Spain, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2023 ) :Brief scores at tea on the fourth day of the second and final Test between the West Indies and India at Queen's Park Oval in Trinidad on Sunday: India 438 (V.

Kohli 121, R. Sharma 80, R. Jadeja 61, R. Ashwin 56) and 118-2 (R. Sharma 57 v West Indies 255 (K. Brathwaite 75; M. Siraj 5-60) Match Situation: India lead by 301 runs with eight second-innings wickets in hand.

Related Topics

India Trinidad Lead Virat Kohli Sunday

Recent Stories

UAE.. Pioneering efforts and continuous developmen ..

UAE.. Pioneering efforts and continuous development aid to support Africa’s Sa ..

52 minutes ago
 UAE strongly condemns burning of copy of Holy Qura ..

UAE strongly condemns burning of copy of Holy Quran in Denmark

1 hour ago
 UAE President meets with leaders on sidelines of D ..

UAE President meets with leaders on sidelines of Development and Migration Confe ..

3 hours ago
 UAE committed to working with international commun ..

UAE committed to working with international community to address global challeng ..

3 hours ago
 Pogačar bounces back to clinch victory at Tour de ..

Pogačar bounces back to clinch victory at Tour de France&#039;s Stage 20

5 hours ago
 UAE President participates in International Confer ..

UAE President participates in International Conference on Development and Migrat ..

6 hours ago
Ruwad approves funding for three projects in Q2&#0 ..

Ruwad approves funding for three projects in Q2&#039;23

6 hours ago
 Omar Al Olama reviews DEWA’s projects in digital ..

Omar Al Olama reviews DEWA’s projects in digital transformation

6 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler congratulates Egyptian President on Ju ..

Ajman Ruler congratulates Egyptian President on July 23rd Revolution anniversary

6 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler congratulates Egyptian President on ..

Sharjah Ruler congratulates Egyptian President on July 23rd Revolution anniversa ..

7 hours ago
 Dubai Customs posts robust H1 performance with 14 ..

Dubai Customs posts robust H1 performance with 14 million transactions processed

7 hours ago
 RTA constructs 19 truck rest stops, lay-bys

RTA constructs 19 truck rest stops, lay-bys

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous