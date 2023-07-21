Open Menu

Cricket: West Indies V India 2nd Test Scoreboard

Published July 21, 2023

Cricket: West Indies v India 2nd Test scoreboard

Port of Spain, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2023 ) :Scoreboard of the first day of the second and final Test between the West Indies and India at Queen's Park Oval in Trinidad on Thursday: India 1st Innings Y. Jaiswal c McKenzie b Holder 57 R. Sharma b Warrican 80 S. Gill c da Silva b Roach 10 V. Kohli not out 87 A. Rahane b Gabriel 8 R. Jadeja not out 36 Extras (lb-4, nb-6) 10 Total (84 overs, 4 wkts) 288 To bat: I. Kishan, R.

Ashwin, J. Unadkat, M. Siraj, M. Kumar.

Fall of wickets: 1-139 (Jaiswal), 2-153 (Gill), 3-155 (Sharma), 4-182 (Rahane) Bowling: K. Roach 13-1-64-1 (2nb), A. Joseph 15-0-72-0 (2nb), S. Gabriel 12-0-50-1 (3nb), J. Warrican 25-5-55-1, J. Holder 13-3-30-1, A. Athanaze 4-0-12-0, K. Brathwaite 2-1-1-0 Toss: West Indies Umpires: Richard Kettleborough (ENG), Marais Erasmus (RSA)tv umpire: Michael Gough (ENG)Match Referee: Jeff Crowe (NZL)

