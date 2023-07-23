Cricket: West Indies v India 2nd Test scoreboard

(@FahadShabbir)

Port of Spain, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2023 ) :Scoreboard at stumps on the third day of the second and final Test between the West Indies and India at Queen's Park Oval in Trinidad on Saturday: India 1st Innings - 438 West Indies 1st Innings (overnight 86-1) K.

Brathwaite b Ashwin 75 T. Chanderpaul c Ashwin b Jadeja 33 K. McKenzie c Kishan b Kumar 32 J. Blackwood c Rahane b Jadeja 20 Alick Athanaze not out 37 J. da Silva b Siraj 10 J.

Holder not out 11 Extras (b4, nb7) 11 Total (108 overs, 5 wkts) 229 To bat: A.

Joseph, K. Roach, J. Warrican, S. Gabriel Fall of wickets: 1-71 (Chanderpaul), 2-117 (McKenzie), 3-157 (Brathwaite), 4-178 (Blackwood), 5-208 (da Silva) Bowling: M. Siraj 20-6-48-1 (1nb), J. Unadkat 16-3-44-0, R.

Ashwin 33-10-61-1, M. Kumar 14-4-35-1 (3nb), R. Jadeja 25-10-37-2 (3nb) Toss: West Indies Umpires: Richard Kettleborough (ENG), Marais Erasmus (RSA)tv Umpire: Michael GoughMatch Referee: Jeff Crowe (NZL)