Cricket: West Indies v India 2nd Test scoreboard

Port of Spain, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2023 ) :Scoreboard at stumps on the fourth day of the second and final Test between the West Indies and India at Queen's Park Oval in Trinidad on Sunday: India 1st Innings - 438 West Indies 1st Innings (overnight 229-5) K.

Brathwaite b Ashwin 75 T. Chanderpaul c Ashwin b Jadeja 33 K. McKenzie c Kishan b Kumar 32 J. Blackwood c Rahane b Jadeja 20 A. Athanaze lbw b Kumar 37 J. da Silva b Siraj 10 J. Holder c Kishan b Siraj 15 A.

Joseph lbw b Siraj 4 K. Roach c Kishan b Siraj 4 J. Warrican not out 7 S. Gabriel lbw b Siraj 0 Extras (b4, lb1, nb8, w5) 18 Total (115.5 overs, all out) 255 Fall of wickets: 1-71 (Chanderpaul), 2-117 (McKenzie), 3-157 (Brathwaite), 4-178 (Blackwood), 5-208 (da Silva), 6-229 (Athanaze), 7-233 (Holder), 8-244 (Joseph), 9-255 (Roach), 10-255 (Gabriel) Bowling: M.

Siraj 23.4-6-60-5 (1nb), J. Unadkat 16-3-44-0, R. Ashwin 33-10-61-1, M. Kumar 18-6-48-2 (4nb, 1w), R. Jadeja 25-10-37-2 (3nb) India 2nd Innings Y. Jaiswal c da Silva b Warrican 38 R.

Sharma c Joseph b Gabriel 57 S.

Gill not out 29 I. Kishan not out 52 Extras (b1, lb2, nb1, w1) 5 Total (24 overs, 2 wkts declared) 181 Did not bat: V. Kohli, A. Rahane, R. Jadeja, R. Ashwin, J. Unadkat, M. Siraj, M. Kumar Fall of wickets: 1-98 (Sharma), 2-102 (Jaiswal) Bowling: K.

Roach 4-0-46-0, A. Joseph 4-0-37-0 (1nb), J. Holder 4-0-26-0 (1w), S. Gabriel 6-0-33-1, J. Warrican 6-0-36-1 West Indies 2nd Innings K. Brathwaite c Unadkat b Ashwin 28 T. Chanderpaul not out 24 K.

McKenzie lbw b Ashwin 0 J. Blackwood not out 20 Extras (b2, lb1, nb1) 4 Total (32 overs, 2 wkts) 76 To bat: A. Athanaze, J. da Silva, J. Holder, A. Joseph, K. Roach, J. Warrican, S. Gabriel Fall of wickets: 1-38 (Brathwaite), 2-44 (McKenzie) Bowling: M.

Siraj 8-2-24-0, M. Kumar 5-4-5-0 (1nb), J. Unadkat 3-2-1-0, R. Ashwin 11-2-33-2, A. Jadeja 5-1-10-0 Toss: West Indies Umpires: Richard Kettleborough (ENG), Marais Erasmus (RSA)tv Umpire: Michael GoughMatch Referee: Jeff Crowe (NZL)