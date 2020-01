St. George's, Grenada, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2020 ) :Brief scores in the first Twenty20 International between West Indies and Ireland at the National Stadium in St George's on Wednesday: Ireland 208-7 in 20 overs (P. Stirling 95, K. O'Brien 48) v West Indies Toss: Ireland Remaining matches:2nd T20: Saturday, Jan 18, St Kitts3rd T20: Sunday, Jan 19, St Kitts