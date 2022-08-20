Cricket: West Indies v New Zealand ODI scores

Bridgetown, Barbados, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2022 ) :Brief scores from the rain-affected second One-Day International of a three-match series between the West Indies and New Zealand at Kensington Oval in Barbados on Friday: New Zealand 212 off 48.2 overs (F.

Allen 96, D. Mitchell 41, M. Santner 26 n.o.; K.

Sinclair 4-41, J. Holder 3-24, A. Hosein 2-51) vs West Indies 161 off 35.3 overs (Y. Cariah 52, A. Joseph 49, S. Hope 16, K. Carty 16; T. Southee 4-22, T.

Boult 3-18, M. Santner 1-21) Note: West Indies were set a revised target of 212 off 41 overs result: New Zealand won by 50 runs on the DLS scoring methodSeries status: 1-1Toss: West Indies