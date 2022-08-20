UrduPoint.com

Cricket: West Indies V New Zealand ODI Scores

Sumaira FH Published August 20, 2022 | 08:50 AM

Cricket: West Indies v New Zealand ODI scores

Bridgetown, Barbados, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2022 ) :Brief scores from the rain-affected second One-Day International of a three-match series between the West Indies and New Zealand at Kensington Oval in Barbados on Friday: New Zealand 212 off 48.2 overs (F.

Allen 96, D. Mitchell 41, M. Santner 26 n.o.; K.

Sinclair 4-41, J. Holder 3-24, A. Hosein 2-51) vs West Indies 161 off 35.3 overs (Y. Cariah 52, A. Joseph 49, S. Hope 16, K. Carty 16; T. Southee 4-22, T.

Boult 3-18, M. Santner 1-21) Note: West Indies were set a revised target of 212 off 41 overs result: New Zealand won by 50 runs on the DLS scoring methodSeries status: 1-1Toss: West Indies

Related Topics

Mitchell Barbados From New Zealand

Recent Stories

Biden Authorizes $775Mln in Additional Military As ..

Biden Authorizes $775Mln in Additional Military Assistance to Ukraine - White Ho ..

8 hours ago
 ITP takes action against 1,037 one-wheelers, impou ..

ITP takes action against 1,037 one-wheelers, impounds106 bikes over stunt riding ..

8 hours ago
 Twitter Bans Republican Candidate Who Wants to Leg ..

Twitter Bans Republican Candidate Who Wants to Legalize Violence Against FBI - R ..

8 hours ago
 Algeria fires mostly contained but more residents ..

Algeria fires mostly contained but more residents forced to evacuate

8 hours ago
 Health Canada Authorizes Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine B ..

Health Canada Authorizes Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine Booster for Children 5-11 Years ..

9 hours ago
 Pakistan beat India in World Junior Squash Champio ..

Pakistan beat India in World Junior Squash Championship

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.