Cricket: West Indies v South Africa second Test scoreboard

GrosIslet, Saint Lucia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2021 ) :Scoreboard on the fourth day of the second Test of the two-match series between the West Indies and South Africa at the Daren Sammy cricket Ground in St Lucia on Monday: South Africa 1st Innings - 298 West Indies 1st Innings - 149 South Africa 2nd Innings - 174 West Indies 2nd Innings - overnight 15-0 K.

Brathwaite c Elgar b Rabada 6 K. Powell c Nortje b Maharaj 51 S. Hope c Markram b Rabada 6 K. Mayers c Elgar b Rabada 34 J. Blackwood c de Kock b Ngidi 25 J. Holder c Petersen b Maharaj 0 J. da Silva c Mulder b Maharaj 0 K.

Roach c Ngidi b Maharaj 27 J.

Seales c Nortje b Maharaj 7 S. Gabriel not out 2 R. Chase absent hurt Extras (b-4, lb-3, nb-2, w-2) 11 Total (58.3 overs, 9 wkts) 165 Fall of wickets: 1-16 (Brathwaite), 2-26 (Hope), 3-90 (Mayers), 4-107 (Powell), 5-107 (Holder), 6-107 (da Silva), 7-147 (Blackwood), 8-158 (Roach), 9-165 (Seales) Bowling: K.

Rabada 16-3-44-3 (2nb), L. Ngidi 10-2-29-1(1w), K. Maharaj 17.3-7-36-5, A. Nortje 11-3-35-0 (1w), W. Mulder 4-0-14-0 result: South Africa won by 158 runs Toss: West IndiesUmpires: Joel Wilson (WIS), Gregory Brathwaite (WIS)Match Referee: Richie Richardson (WIS)