Cricket: West Indies v Sri Lanka 1st Test scores

North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2021 ) :Brief scores at tea on the third day of the first Test of the two-match series between the West Indies and Sri Lanka at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua on Tuesday: Sri Lanka 169 (L.

Thirimanne 70, N.

Dickwella 32; J. Holder 5-27, K. Roach 3-47) and 148-1 (O. Fernando 79 n.o., L. Thirimanne 59 n.o.; K. Roach 1-20) West Indies 271 (R. Cornwall 61, J. da Silva 46, K. Mayers 45; S. Lakmal 5-47, V. Fernando 2-52, D. Chameera 2-71)Toss: West IndiesMatch status: Sri Lanka lead by 46 runs with nine second innings wickets in hand