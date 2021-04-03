UrduPoint.com
Cricket: West Indies V Sri Lanka 2nd Test Scores

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sat 03rd April 2021 | 12:40 AM

Cricket: West Indies v Sri Lanka 2nd Test scores

North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda, April 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2021 ) :Brief scores at tea on the last day of the second and final Test between the West Indies and Sri Lanka at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua on Friday: West Indies 354 (K.

Brathwaite 126, R. Cornwall 73, K. Mayers 49; S. Lakmal 4-94) and 280-4 dec (K. Brathwaite 85, J. Holder 71 n.o., K. Mayers 55) v Sri Lanka 258 (L. Thirimanne 55, P. Nissanka 51, D. Chandimal 44) and 146-2 (D. Karunaratne 75) Match situation: Sri Lanka need 231 more runs to win with eight wickets in hand

