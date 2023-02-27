UrduPoint.com

Cricket: Women's T20 World Cup Final Scoreboard

Faizan Hashmi Published February 27, 2023 | 01:50 AM

Cricket: Women's T20 World Cup Final scoreboard

Cape Town, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2023 ) :Final scores in the Women's T20 World Cup final between South Africa and Australia at Newlands in Cape Town on Sunday.

Australia A. Healy c De Klerk b Kapp 18 B. Mooney not out 74 A. Gardner c Luus b Tryon 29 G. Harris b Mlaba 10 M. Lanning c Tryon b Kapp 10 E. Perry c Brits b Ismail 7 G. Wareham b Ismail 0 T. McGrath not out 1 Extras (lb2, nb1, w4) 7 Total: (6 wkts, 20 overs) 156 Did not bat: J. Jonassen, M. Schutt, D. Brown Fall of wickets: 1-36 (Healy), 2-82 (Gardner), 3-103 (Harris), 4-122 (Lanning), 5-155 (Perry), 6-155 (Wareham) Bowling: Mlaba 3-0-24-1, Ismail 4-1-26-2, Kapp 4-0-35-2 (1nb, 2w), Khaka 4-0-27-0 (1w), De Klerk 3-0-27-0, Tryon 2-0-15-1 South Africa L.

Wolvaardt lbw b Schutt 61 T. Brits c McGrath b Brown 10 M. Kapp c Brown b Gardner 11 S. Luus run out (Mooney) 2 C Tryon b Jonassen 25 N. de Klerk not out 8 A. Bosch run out (Perry) 1 S. Jafta not out 9 Extras (b4, lb1, nb2, w3) 10 Total (6 wkts, 20 overs) 137 Did not bat: S. Ismail, A. Khaka, N. Mlaba Fall of wickets: 1-17 (Brits), 2-46 (Kapp), 3-54 (Luus), 4-109 (Wolvaardt), 5-121 (Tryon), 6-122 (Bosch) Bowling: Schutt 4-0-23-1, Gardner 4-0-20-1 (2w), Brown 4-0-25-1, Perry 1-0-5-0, Jonassen 3-0-21-1, Wareham 2-0-21-0 (1w), McGrath 2-0-17-0 (2nb) result: Australia won by 19 runs Toss: Australia Umpires: Kim Cotton (NZL), Jacqueline Williams (WIS)tv umpire: Suzanne Redfern (ENG)Match referee: GS Lakshmi (IND)

