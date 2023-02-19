Cape Town, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2023 ) :Standings in the Women's T20 World Cup after Sunday's opening match (played, won, lost, tied, no result, points, net run rate): Group 1 Australia 4 4 0 0 0 8 2.149 Sri Lanka 3 2 1 0 0 4 -0.

194 -------------------------------- South Africa 3 1 2 0 0 2 0.685 New Zealand 3 1 2 0 0 2 -1.517 Bangladesh 3 0 3 0 0 0 -1.721 Group 2 England 3 3 0 0 0 6 1.776 India 3 2 1 0 0 4 0.205 -------------------------------- West Indies 4 2 2 0 0 4 -0.601 Pakistan 3 1 2 0 0 2 0.98 Ireland 3 0 3 0 0 0 -1.989 Note: Top two teams in each group qualify for semi-finals