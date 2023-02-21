Cape Town, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2023 ) :Standings in the Women's T20 World Cup after Monday's match (played, won, lost, tied, no result, points, net run rate): Group 1 Australia 4 4 0 0 0 8 2.149 - qualified New Zealand 4 2 2 0 0 4 0.138 -------------------------------- Sri Lanka 4 2 2 0 0 4 -1.

460 South Africa 3 1 2 0 0 2 0.685 Bangladesh 3 0 3 0 0 0 -1.721 Group 2 England 3 3 0 0 0 6 1.776 - qualified India 4 3 1 0 0 6 0.253 - qualified -------------------------------- West Indies 4 2 2 0 0 4 -0.601 Pakistan 3 1 2 0 0 2 0.981 Ireland 4 0 4 0 0 0 -1.814 Note: Top two teams in each group qualify for semi-finals.